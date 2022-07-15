Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff at Riverdale apartment complex

A man was arrested after a tense SWAT standoff stemming from a search for a suspect in a drug case in Clayton County.

It started just before 3:30 Thursday along Chateau Lane in Riverdale. Clayton County police said officers were searching for a man at Legacy Apartments during a narcotics' investigation.

Police said officers spotted the guy with a gun. He did not stop, but instead drove off. Officers followed him.

Investigators said he barricaded himself in an apartment toward the rear of the complex leading to the standoff.

He was finally taken into custody a few hours later.

Dinisha Lyons, who just gave birth to son, said she is certain she doesn’t want to raise him here.

"Even with police here its’s still seems like too much stuff happening," Lyons said.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released the name of the man. They said he’ll face a number of criminal charges.