Man killed in Clayton County domestic shooting, police say

Officials are investigating the death of a man who was gunned down overnight at a Clayton County home.

Police call the shooting, which took place on unincorporated Jonesboro's River Road, domestic-related.

Detectives spent the early Thursday morning hours interviewing a possible suspect. Officers on the scene couldn't say what relationship that person had with the victim. Nor could they tell FOX 5 what events led up to the deadly shots being fired.

Other than saying he's an adult, police haven't released any information about the victim, including his name, age, or if he lived at the home.

Police roped off the house, which is located in a residential neighborhood. Much of the investigation seems to center on inside the home as well as its front door.

