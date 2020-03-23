Rita Wilson raps to Naughty by Nature to fight off coronavirus quarantine boredom

Rita Wilson shared a video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature in a desperate attempt to stave off her coronavirus quarantine boredom.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Rita Wilson attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The singer and actress along with her husband, Tom Hanks, announced on March 11 that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 and were in quarantine in Australia because of it. They were eventually allowed to leave the hospital and return to their home in the area but remain in isolation.

On Sunday, Wilson shared a more than four-minute video with her followers on Instagram in which she begins by holding a copy of Orson Scott Card’s science fiction novel “Ender’s Game” up to the camera as if she’s reading it. In the background, Naughty By Nature’s 1993 hit “Hip Hop Hooray” plays.

