Did you feel that? Small earthquake in North Georgia
VARNELL, Ga. - Folks who were in Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Catoosa Springs, and Ringgold may have felt a slight nudge on Monday from a minor earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Magnitude 2.1 quake centered near Varenll
What we know:
The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 2:35 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was located approximately 2 miles southwest of Varnell and about 8 miles north-northwest of Dalton.
The tremor occurred at a depth of about 8 miles.
No damage reported in Northwest Georgia
What we don't know:
Earthquakes with a magnitude below 2.5 are common and are often not felt by residents. When they are, they typically result in a faint vibration similar to a heavy truck passing by a building. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Understanding the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone
Dig deeper:
The area sits within the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, one of the most active earthquake zones in the Southeast, which stretches from northeast Alabama through northwest Georgia and into eastern Tennessee.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).