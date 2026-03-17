Did you feel that? Small earthquake in North Georgia

The Brief A magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck Northwest Georgia near Varnell and Dalton on Monday afternoon. The minor tremor occurred at a depth of 8 miles within the active Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, as quakes of this size often go unnoticed.



Folks who were in Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Catoosa Springs, and Ringgold may have felt a slight nudge on Monday from a minor earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Magnitude 2.1 quake centered near Varenll

What we know:

The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 2:35 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was located approximately 2 miles southwest of Varnell and about 8 miles north-northwest of Dalton.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 8 miles.

No damage reported in Northwest Georgia

What we don't know:

Earthquakes with a magnitude below 2.5 are common and are often not felt by residents. When they are, they typically result in a faint vibration similar to a heavy truck passing by a building. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Understanding the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone

Dig deeper:

The area sits within the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, one of the most active earthquake zones in the Southeast, which stretches from northeast Alabama through northwest Georgia and into eastern Tennessee.