Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home

A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now police are hoping to do the same.

The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted her home on Oct. 4. But, it may not have been personal. Police said the suspect walked to a second home on the same street and threw another rock at its front door.

No one was home at the second house.

The suspect was able to flee the scene, but police said they do know he went Northbound on Roswell Road based on the direction he was walking in surveillance video.

Investigators said they're looking into this matter and hope to make an arrest.

Police said anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Officers said tips that lead them to an arrest and charges could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.