Clayton student fighting for his life after hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Clayton County high school student is fighting for his life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash. Amare Malcolm was struck while crossing an intersection on his way home from work last October. Malcolm is currently at the Shepherd Center, where doctors are working to relieve fluid on his brain.



What we know:

Amare Malcolm, 17, was riding his scooter home from work on Oct. 20, 2025, in Rex when he was hit by a passing vehicle on the side of State Route 42 near I-675, Malcolm’s grandmother, Natascha Moseley, told FOX 5. The car left the scene.

"He’s not doing well at all," Moseley said. "I just want to hear him call my name and just talk and tell me that he loves me like he used to."

Malcolm was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors determined he suffered several injuries, including a fractured pelvis, bilateral lung collapse, extensive road rash, and a severe traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe raising money for his recovery.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Amare Malcolm after being struck by a vehicle and critically injured. (Natascha Moseley)

He was later transferred to Wellstar Kennesaw Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries, including a craniectomy to manage brain bleeding and severe swelling.

Although no longer in the ICU, Malcolm was taken to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and is minimally conscious while medical staff work to relieve fluid on his brain.

Click here to see the GoFundMe set up to support Malcolm.

Dig deeper:

According to a Clayton County police report that Moseley reviewed, an officer saw footage of the collision.

Malcolm had crossed the intersection when he was struck by a car turning from the southbound lane, the report said.

The officer did not see anyone go to Malcolm’s aid. "I’m pissed. I’m pissed," Moseley said.

After the crash, the officer reportedly convinced the driver who hit Malcolm to go back to the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the driver who left the scene will be charged.

Clayton County police would not provide comment to FOX 5 when asked for further information.

What they're saying:

The Morrow High School senior faces a long road to recovery. Before the tragic crash, Malcolm was looking forward to walking across the graduation stage this spring, but now his grandmother would be happy just to see him walk again.

"We’re hoping he can be able to walk again, be able to just talk again," Moseley said.

Recovery from the traumatic injuries is expected to include inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, around-the-clock in-home care, specialized medical equipment, and extensive physical therapy to restore any mobility possible.

