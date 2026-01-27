Lithia Springs High School holding virtual learning day after water main break

The Brief A water main break has led Lithia Springs High School to hold a virtual learning day on Wednesday. Officials did not say what caused the break. Further updates on when students can return to in-person class are expected on Wednesday.



In-person classes at Lithia Springs High School are canceled on Wednesday after a water main broke unexpectedly.

What we know:

School staff said that although classes are canceled, students will have a virtual learning day, and faculty must report in person.

Teachers and staff are required to have assignments posted in Google Classroom for students.

Officials said they expect to post an update on whether students can return to class on Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the main break or how long it will take to repair.