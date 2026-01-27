Lithia Springs High School holding virtual learning day after water main break
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - In-person classes at Lithia Springs High School are canceled on Wednesday after a water main broke unexpectedly.
What we know:
School staff said that although classes are canceled, students will have a virtual learning day, and faculty must report in person.
Teachers and staff are required to have assignments posted in Google Classroom for students.
Officials said they expect to post an update on whether students can return to class on Wednesday afternoon.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the main break or how long it will take to repair.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Douglas County Georgia Schools release.