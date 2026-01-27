White County officials working to restore power, clear roads

The Brief White County officials are working to fix issues in the county after a winter storm impacted the area. Most of the power outages have been restored, although cold temperatures may impact repair time further. Classes are still canceled for students on Wednesday.



White County officials say crews are working around the clock to get things back to normal following a weekend ice storm that hit the county hard.

What we know:

According to Public Safety Director David Murphy, primary county roads have reopened. However, officials still urge drivers to use caution due to potential black ice, low-hanging power lines, and leaning trees.

Crews are continuing to work on reopening lesser-traveled roads, but another major problem they are tackling is power outages.

"We've estimated hundreds of miles of line down as far as new cable, we're estimating that we're over 50,000 feet of new conductor that we've had to replace," said Habersham EMC President Bryan Ferguson. "We won't stop until we get all of those restored."

Cold temperatures expected over the next few days could hinder recovery.

"I'm awfully afraid. Well, I know for a fact, we're going to have another shot of reinforcing Arctic air here on Friday night into Saturday. It's going to push this situation well into next week," said Division Chief Don Strength with White County Emergency Services.

Classes will be canceled in the county on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials do not have an estimate for when all repairs will be completed as they work through the cold temperatures to restore roadways and power.