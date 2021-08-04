Rihanna named world's wealthiest female musician

Forbes released Wednesday morning that Rihanna is the world's wealthiest female musician.

Rihanna has an estimated worth of $1.7 billion.

It's not from singing, the majority of it comes from her successful cosmetic line Fenty Beauty.

The cosmetic line drew lots of attention after launching because it has more than 40 shades for all skin tones, which was something not many cosmetic lines had at the time.

