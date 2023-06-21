Rick Ross donates over $30K to keep Fayette County clinic open

article

A clinic in Fayette County will remain open to help serve people in need thanks to a generous donation from one of the county's own -- rapper Rick Ross.

The "Hustin'" rapper presented a big check for more than $30,000 to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic this week.

According to TMZ, the rapper learned about the clinic's possible closure while talking with his lawyer Steve Sadow and jumped in to help.

The clinic's executive director Geneva Weaver says Ross' donation is the largest they've ever received.

They say it'll help them continue to serve their patients who live 200% below the poverty line.

And the rapper says this won't be a one time donation, saying "I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible."

"I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors," Ross said.

While Ross and the county have had conflict in the past -- mostly surrounding his annual car show that brings thousands of people to his Promise Land estate -- this act of goodwill has many people in the community thanking him for his generosity.

As for the car show, after a brief showdown with the county, it went off without a hitch with Fayette County Sheriff praising Ross and his team of organizers for how smoothly it ran.