Rick Ross buys lunch for South Fulton cop
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - No cop will pay for lunch if Rick Ross is around, according to a metro Atlanta police department.
According to a Facebook post from the South Fulton Police Department, the rapper and metro Atlanta resident bought a police captain Subway on Old National Highway.
He also posed for a selfie with Captain R. McCain.
"We need more like him," the post said. "Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross!"
