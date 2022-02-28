Rick Ross buys lunch for South Fulton cop

article

No cop will pay for lunch if Rick Ross is around, according to a metro Atlanta police department.

According to a Facebook post from the South Fulton Police Department, the rapper and metro Atlanta resident bought a police captain Subway on Old National Highway.

He also posed for a selfie with Captain R. McCain.

SOUTH FULTON MAYOR-ELECT FULFILLS CAMPAIGN PROMISE, MOVES INTO DETERIORATING APARTMENT COMPLEX

"We need more like him," the post said. "Thanks To The BOSS Rick Ross!"

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE