Georgia men charged with bombing woman's home, planning to use python to attack daughter

Two South Georgia men are facing federal charges after officials say they blew up a woman's home in 2023.

In a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, officials say 37-year-old Stephen Glover and his roommate, 34-year-old Caleb Kinsey, put their victim under surveillance for two months "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate" her.

During that time, officials say the men discussed shooting arrows into her front door, mailing dog feces or dead rats to her home, scalping the woman, and even releasing "a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter."

According to the indictment, Glosser found the woman's home by searching the internet and mapped out a path to her house. Kinsey then reportedly bought Tannerite online and created an explosive device at Glosser's home.

On Jan. 13, 2023, officials say the pair used the explosive to blow up the woman's new home in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The woman and her young daughter had moved in just a day before the explosion, WSAV reported.

"When I arrived on the scene out there I had no idea of the devastation I would see to that home. We just went through a tornado in April, and it almost looked like a tornado went off inside the home with all the debris and the damage that happened to it," Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe told WTOC after the explosion.

ATF investigators told WTOC that the victim and Glosser had met previously through a dating app, but that their relationship had ended.

"It was a deliberate act. It could have easily hurt or killed somebody," Crowe said. "The lady was very lucky she was as far away from the blast that she was … on the other end of the house."

Both men were arrested in 2023 and have been in custody since their arrest.

They are now charged with stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Kinsey was also charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, officials said. If convicted, both men could face another 10 years for the explosive charge.