Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say

A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money.

Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County.

Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance claim for more than $5600 after her business was burglarized.

In her claim with the Hartford Insurance Company, she said she replaced the stolen items with purchases from Amazon. She submitted receipts as evidence.

"After speaking with representatives from Amazon, investigators confirmed that the order for the replacement items was canceled, and Ms. Cortez was refunded for her purchase," said Commissioner King. "It has been determined that the suspect knowingly and willfully submitted a fraudulent insurance claim with the intention of receiving an insurance payout."

Cortez has been wanted in Henry County since Nov. 22.