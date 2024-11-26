Reward upped to $25K for suspect in violent Atlanta bank robbery

article

Atlanta police have increased the reward in their search for a suspect accused of stabbing a bank employee during an attempted robbery last week.

Officials say the robbery happened around noon on Nov. 20 at the United Community Bank on Caroline Street NE.

On that day, officers responded to the bank after receiving reports of a robbery and stabbing and found one employee stabbed in the stomach.

According to investigators, an unidentified male entered the bank, went behind the employee counter, and demanded money from a staff member.

When the man was informed that there was no money available, he reportedly stabbed the employee and ran off.

The injured employee was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

"This act of violence is deeply appalling," a spokesperson for United Community Bank said in a statement. "We are enormously grateful to law enforcement and will continue to support their efforts, so this individual is arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Officials hope the new reward of $25,000 will lead to information that will help them arrest and indict the suspect.

"We are deeply committed to ensuring justice for the victim and the safety of our community," said Sgt. Travis Williams, Director of Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta. "We believe this significant increase in the reward will encourage someone with critical information to step forward."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be provided by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA" along with the tip to CRIMES (738477).