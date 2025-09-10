Reward in search for murder suspect Teon Smith, Clayton County police say

article

The Brief Jaden Pierce was killed in a dispute involving robbery and shooting outside Skyboxx ATL nightclub on May 21. Teon Smith is wanted for murder, theft, and robbery charges and remains at large. Authorities offer up to $5,000 for tips leading to Smith's arrest, urging public assistance.



Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a popular Jonesboro nightclub.

What we know:

Investigators say 22-year-old Jaden Pierce was killed around 3 a.m. on May 21 in the parking lot of Skyboxx ATL, located at 2180 Mount Zion Parkway. Police determined Pierce had been in a dispute with 18-year-old Xavier Pickett and 27-year-old Teon Smith before being robbed and shot.

Pickett has been arrested and is awaiting trial at the Clayton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Smith remains on the run and is wanted on charges of murder, theft by taking and robbery by sudden snatching.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Tips leading to Smith’s arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.