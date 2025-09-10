Reward in search for murder suspect Teon Smith, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a popular Jonesboro nightclub.
What we know:
Investigators say 22-year-old Jaden Pierce was killed around 3 a.m. on May 21 in the parking lot of Skyboxx ATL, located at 2180 Mount Zion Parkway. Police determined Pierce had been in a dispute with 18-year-old Xavier Pickett and 27-year-old Teon Smith before being robbed and shot.
Pickett has been arrested and is awaiting trial at the Clayton County Jail.
What we don't know:
Smith remains on the run and is wanted on charges of murder, theft by taking and robbery by sudden snatching.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
Tips leading to Smith’s arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details for this article.