Reward offered in search for missing DeKalb County man

DeKalb County Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a man who has not been seen since January 7.

According to investigators, a relative of Kevin D. Barnett reported him missing on January 9.

He is believed to be driving a black 2001 Lexus with the Georgia tag number AFR1959, police said.

The car was last seen traveling eastbound on Flat Shoals Road around 6 p.m. on January 7.

Anyone who sees Barnett or knows of his whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710. An individual who provides information that leads to Barnett's safe return may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

