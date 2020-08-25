Reward increased in shooting death of Atlanta veteran

Authorities continue to investigate the June shooting death of an Atlanta veteran.

On June 4, 69-year-old Gary Walker was shot and killed near the front door of his Lorenzo Drive home. He lived with his sister, who is confined to a wheelchair, and his sister's caregiver.

Gary Walker (Atlanta Police Department)

"I think it started outside. He tried to get into the house. The person must have followed him in here," said Jean Stafford, Walker's sister. "I was in my room and we heard the shots. The shots came up here. The main thing I wanted to do was try to get with him and try to help him because he was covered with blood.”

Stafford said her brother served in both the Air Force and Navy.

According to police, a suspect was seen wearing a surgical mask and a grey hoodie. Investigators think the shooter left in a small black car with a loud exhaust.

A reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest has been increased to $5,000. Tipsters should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

