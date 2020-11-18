Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Reward increased in Lenox Square robbery, sexual assault investigation

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Robbery, attempted rape at Lenox Square, police say

A knife-wielding man robs and tries to rape a Lenox Square shopper.

ATLANTA - Police have increased the reward for information that helps arrest a sexual predator in Buckhead.

The reward offered by Crime Stoppers is now $5,000 for anyone who helps with the arrest and indictment of the man caught on security footage at Lenox Square. 

The shopper told FOX 5 that she had just finished shopping at the mall on Nov. 6 and was in the walkway that leads to parking garages and a hotel. 

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"I would walk a couple of steps, then he started walking," she said describing the suspect's actions. "If I stopped, he stopped."

The victim said the man grabbed her from behind and showed a large knife.

After demanding cash, the man used the name to cut her clothing and tried to physically assault her. According to the victim, he ran off when he believed security was on the way.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid 30's with short hair. He was around 5-feet-9-inches tall and had a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and light-colored blue jeans. He also had a black backpack.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.