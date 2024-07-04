Expand / Collapse search
Celebrators brave heat, humidity for July 4th festivities

Published  July 4, 2024 10:41pm EDT
Holidays
Decatur Square Fireworks show

Hundreds of people braved heat and humidity and crowded downtown Decatur for July 4th festivities.

DECATUR, Ga. - Independence Day partygoers packed town squares all around metro Atlanta. Hundreds of people braved heat and humidity and crowded downtown Decatur for July 4th festivities.

Fireworks lit the sky as revelers marveled at the stunning display of pyrotechnics.

"There’s a burst of color in the air. It brings about a sense of excitement, wonder," said Crystle Ryland.

"It gets really loud and all the colors start coming out," said Jasmine Ceballos.

"The colors and the brightness and the way they come down to earth like stars," said Joan Todd.

Canton July 4th Fireworks

July 4th 2024 firework celebration taking place in Canton, Georgia.

Families marched in the pied piper parade on Ponce. 

"Always fun to see all the kids and everybody all dressed up and enjoying it," said Sarah Jones.

"Who doesn’t love a parade? And the kids love the parades," said Todd.

A live band hit the right note for the crowd. Kids put on their best faces at the face-painting booth. Parents ignored the heat and humidity and poured onto the town square.

"That’s why we’re sitting in the shade and trying to be still and drinking a lot of fluids," Todd said.

"We got a lot of water bottles, we’ve go a cooler with ice, we have fans," said Jones.

Sure, folks love cookouts. But let’s face it. The Fourth of July is all about the kids and the fireworks.

"I like the fireworks because they illuminate the night, and it looks very pretty," said Jones’s young daughter Anna.

"’Cause it’s the pretty colors and it’s my favorite color in it," said little Cebella Ceballos, whose favorite color is yellow.