Rev. Warnock holds in-person campaign events

Reverend Raphael Warnock says Georgia deserves a U.S. senator who will stand up for workers. Those remarks were made at the IBEW Building in Atlanta on Thursday.

The reverend, who is running as a Democrat for U.S. Senate, spoke to Georgia’s labor leaders about the ways the state is failing to provide for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rev. Warnock said the pay and benefits the workers receive does not match the risk they face on the job.

He said he was watched the contradiction firsthand with his own father, who was a pastor as well as a laborer.

Warnock will hold events in Cobb and DeKalb counties this weekend to meet and speak with residents and local leaders.

