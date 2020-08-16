Returning Georgia college students greeted by face masks and fever checks

The spring semester ended almost overnight for students in the University System of Georgia's 26 schools.

Those returning to campus over the next two weeks may find a very different college experience.

From Georgia Tech to Fort Valley State, students are being welcomed with face masks and fever checks.

Tomena Chieves, whose daughter Tamara is a sophomore at Fort Valley State, says she is okay with her going back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

"It's a worry for everybody, but they're old enough, they're young adults," Chieves says. "So, they need to learn responsibility, just like the entire world. "

As new students arrived on campus, Destiny Crawford from Atlanta, says her mom loaded her up with cleaning supplies.

"She makes sure I always have my mask, and I have Lysol and Clorox in my room," Crawford says. "Before I moved in, she came in and cleaned everything with Clorox bleach in my room."

Expect to see a lot of masks, says University System of Georgia spokesperson Lance Wallace.

Face coverings are now required in all indoor buildings and outdoors in areas of campus where it is not possible to socially distance.

"We're trying to make this as safe as possible, for our students, our faculty, our staff," Wallace says.

"This semester, and maybe even this year, is going to look different from any other academic season in history."

Wallace says school leaders are encouraging students to take personal responsibility in slowing the spread of the virus on their social media channels.

"Most importantly, stay home if you don't feel well," Wallace says. "Do not go to class. Observe social distancing. Wear masks."

As Georgia works to catch up on testing for COVID-19, the University System has distributed 50,000 test kits to its schools.

Each can decide how to conduct testing, either offering it on campus, or by partnering with outside organizations, or by working with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"It's flexible," Wallace says. "You have to let current conditions inform that plan, but you have to have a plan."

If students test positive, or are exposed to someone who may be infected, Wallace says, the schools

have set up space to house them.

Those who get sick with the virus, he says, will be encouraged to isolate and recover in their homes.

"That's where they can get the best care from their family," He says. "But that's not always going to be possible. In those cases, there are living arrangements that have been made in all 26 institutions for those isolation situations that need to occur."

And if a surge in cases forces a shutdown, Wallace says, it will be a system-wide decision that will affect all 26 schools.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) has delivered nearly 950,000 disposable facemasks, 40,000 N95 respirators, and thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer.