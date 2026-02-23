‘Die Hard’ in DeKalb? Armed burglar found hiding in business air vent

article

The Brief Officers apprehended an armed burglary suspect hiding inside a business air vent using K9 Alex and specialized equipment. The suspect faces felony charges for burglary and firearm possession, alongside existing outstanding DeKalb County warrants. A coordinated response involving K9, STAR, and fire units was triggered by a business owner’s live video feed.



A burglary suspect is behind bars after a high-stakes search through a local business’s ventilation system early Monday morning.

What we know:

The arrest, which took place at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales, resulted in charges of burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police also discovered the suspect had existing outstanding warrants in DeKalb County.

According to a post on the DeKalb County Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident began when the business owner spotted a person on the roof via live video feed and alerted authorities. Officers arrived on the scene to find signs of forced entry and tampering with the building’s HVAC system.

The DeKalb County K9 Unit, the STARR team, and firefighters were brought in to help locate the suspect.

DeKalb County Police officers track a burglary suspect hiding in an air vent at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales on Feb. 23, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department)

The search turned literal corners when K9 Alex and officers using specialized equipment tracked the suspect to an air vent. The individual was found hiding inside the ductwork and was taken into custody without further incident. Along with the suspect, police recovered burglary tools and a firearm.

What they're saying:

Department officials praised the "outstanding teamwork" and coordination between the various units involved.

"This arrest highlights the professionalism, coordination, and resourcefulness demonstrated daily by the men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department," the department said in a statement. "Great work by all units involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution."

DeKalb County Police officers recover a handgun believed to belong to a burglary suspect hiding in an air vent at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales on Feb. 23, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department)

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.