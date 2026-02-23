Georgia House passes bill prohibiting left-shoulder traffic stops to boost road safety

The Brief The Georgia House passed a bill prohibiting drivers from pulling onto the left shoulder during a traffic stop. Democratic Rep. Marvin Lim sponsored the bill. The bill received nearly unanimous support in the House.



Few things make a driver tense up faster than seeing flashing lights in the rearview mirror. Even during a routine traffic stop, that moment of uncertainty can lead to quick, sometimes poor decisions.

What we know:

Instead of safely pulling to the right shoulder, some drivers stop on the left shoulder, creating unnecessary risk for everyone on the road. The Georgia House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make it illegal for drivers to pull onto the left shoulder when being pulled over by law enforcement.

State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, is sponsoring the legislation.

"It was inspired and actually brought to me by Gwinnett County Police Department because they, and we found out many other law enforcement entities throughout the state, had found people kind of stopping in the worst possible places," Rep. Lim explained.

The bill has bipartisan support. State Rep. Clint Crowe (R-Jackson) chairs the House Public Safety Committee. As a former law enforcement officer, he knows firsthand how dangerous the roads can be in both metro and rural areas.

"I think it's a great bill," Crowe said. "I think it's going to be free safety for everybody. And I'm excited to help it move forward to crossover in the Senate, for both the motorists and officers."

What's next:

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.