Georgia man sentenced to life for murder in shooting death of girlfriend

The Brief Joseph Mays received a life sentence after pleading guilty to the malice murder of his girlfriend, Jamie Wiley. Investigators successfully debunked Mays’ self-defense claim by proving the physical evidence did not match his story. The defendant attempted to hide the victim's identity by stealing her wallet and phone before dumping her body.



A Georgia man was sentenced to life for shooting his girlfriend in the head and dumping her body along a creek in Ringgold.

What we know:

Joseph Mays pleaded guilty to malice murder in Catoosa County Superior Court on Feb. 10 during a pre-trial hearing. The 34-year-old Mays admitted he shot 36-year-old Jamie Wiley at an RV park in Catoosa County. The two had been living together in the RV for a few months before the shooting on Jan. 17, 2025.

Investigators say he tried to cover up the murder by dumping Wiley’s body near the creek alongside the Chief Richard Taylor Nature Trail in Ringgold. That is where a walking group found the body the next morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says investigators were not able to identify her for 48 hours because her phone and wallet were taken by Mays. Fingerprints were employed to positively identify her.

Agents interviewed Mays, who admitted to killing her but told them it was in self-defense. However, investigators determined the evidence did not match his story.

What they're saying:

"While no sentence can ever restore the life that was taken or erase the pain inflicted, the outcome in this case delivers accountability, protects our community, and sends a message that domestic violence will be prosecuted with the full force of the law," said Acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman. "Jamie’s family supported this guilty plea and life sentence as it showed that Mays finally accepted responsibility for Jamie’s murder."

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson sentenced Mays to serve life; Mays may be eligible for parole after 30 years.