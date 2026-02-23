Cobb leaders to address park death at Monday press conference

The Brief Detectives say there are no signs of foul play in the death of a 21-year-old man found at Fair Oaks Park, and investigators are currently treating the case as a suicide. Surveillance video and witness accounts show the man entered the wooded area alone on Feb. 14. Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid are scheduled to address the case during a 3 p.m. press conference, as officials await final autopsy and toxicology results.



Cobb County leaders are set to hold a 3 p.m. press conference to address the death of a 21-year-old Atlanta man whose body was discovered Wednesday morning in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the park at 1465 W. Booth Road around 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 18 after receiving a report of a body. Members of the department’s Ranger Unit secured the scene before Major Crimes detectives began their investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cobb County officials address misinformation regarding Fair Oaks Park death investigation

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing the man walk into the wooded area alone on the afternoon of Feb. 14. Surveillance footage from the park and nearby areas reportedly supports those accounts. Detectives say they found no evidence that anyone else was involved.

"At this time, there are no signs of foul play," police previously stated, adding that the case is being investigated as a suicide pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials also acknowledged concern and speculation circulating on social media.

"We are aware that misinformation is being circulated on social media that has created fear and speculation that this could be an act of violence," police said in a statement.

Chairwoman Cupid called the situation heartbreaking and said the matter is being taken seriously. Chief Ferrell emphasized transparency and respect for the young man and his family, saying the community deserves accurate information as the investigation continues.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a full autopsy and toxicology analysis. Authorities say additional details will be released once results are finalized.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988.