Cobb County officials address misinformation regarding Fair Oaks Park death investigation

The Brief Detectives found no signs of foul play and are currently investigating the death as a suicide. Surveillance footage and witnesses confirmed the 21-year-old entered the wooded area alone on February 14. Officials are urging patience as they await final autopsy and toxicology results from the Medical Examiner.



Cobb County police say they have found no signs of foul play in the death of a 21-year-old Atlanta man whose body was discovered Wednesday morning in a wooded area of Fair Oaks Park.

Death at Fair Oaks Park

What we know:

The investigation began Feb. 18 at approximately 9:46 a.m. after a caller reported a body in the park at 1465 W. Booth Road. Members of the department’s Ranger Unit secured the area before Major Crimes Unit detectives took over the scene.

According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing the man enter the woods alone on the afternoon of Feb. 14. Surveillance footage from the park and surrounding areas supported those accounts, and detectives found no evidence indicating anyone else was involved.

"At this time, there are no signs of foul play," police stated. "However, we will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads."

Police officials emphasized that the scene was processed with "extreme care and scrutiny" to ensure no details were missed.

‘We are aware that misinformation’

What they're saying:

While investigators have currently determined the death to be a suicide, the discovery has sparked widespread speculation and fear on social media.

"We are aware that misinformation is being circulated on social media that has created fear and speculation that this could be an act of violence," police said in a statement. "We recognize the history and emotions tied to deaths of this nature, and we understand why this situation has caused alarm."

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Police Chief Dan Ferrell both issued statements calling for patience and compassion as the community reacts to the news.

"This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved," Cupid said. "We acknowledge the concerns being voiced throughout our community and want residents to know that this matter is being taken seriously."

Chief Ferrell echoed the commitment to a transparent investigation.

"Our community deserves truth, and his family deserves dignity," Ferrell said. "My commitment is that we will follow the facts wherever they lead and ensure that this investigation is handled with the utmost care, transparency, and respect for the young man and his family."

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Autopsy pending

What's next:

The case has been forwarded to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for a full autopsy and toxicology analysis. Authorities said they will share additional information once the final autopsy results are complete.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.