Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles

Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?

Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might have been, there’s a strong chance it’s now sitting on a shelf inside Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles.

Owned by father and son duo David and Chance Sadler, 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is exactly what you think it is: a shop absolutely packed with an ever-evolving selection of new and vintage toys. From the original Kenner "Star Wars" action figures of the late 1970s to today’s wildly popular Funko Pops!, the Sadlers keep loyal fans happy by stocking the shelves with some of the most sought-after collectibles in the world today. The shop has been featured on several popular YouTube channels and has hosted fan groups and celebrities (including, recently, professional wrestler and musician Brody King).

Now, we can tell you all about 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles here in this article, but it’s really one of those places you need to see to believe. So, we spent the morning there on Good Day Atlanta, exploring the inventory and chatting with the Sadlers about their mission to keep the legacy of classic toys alive. To check it out, click the video player in this article.

2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is located at 3372 Canton Road #124 in Marietta, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.