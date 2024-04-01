Expand / Collapse search

Retired Henry County K9 has died at the age of 13

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 1, 2024 8:26am EDT
A retired K9 for the Henry County Police Department passed away on Sunday. The dog's name was Sam. He served for 9 years.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department is grieving the loss of one of their cherished K-9 officers. Sam, a retired K-9 officer, passed away yesterday in the care of his longtime partner, Officer Dillard.

Sam, a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois, faithfully served Henry County for five and a half years. Described as a dedicated and loyal member of the police force, Sam's contributions to the community will be remembered with fondness by both his colleagues and the residents he served.

The loss of Sam is deeply felt within the Henry County Police Department, where he had become an integral part of the team. Officers and community members alike are expressing their condolences for the loss of this beloved K-9 officer.