The Henry County Police Department is grieving the loss of one of their cherished K-9 officers. Sam, a retired K-9 officer, passed away yesterday in the care of his longtime partner, Officer Dillard.

Sam, a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois, faithfully served Henry County for five and a half years. Described as a dedicated and loyal member of the police force, Sam's contributions to the community will be remembered with fondness by both his colleagues and the residents he served.

The loss of Sam is deeply felt within the Henry County Police Department, where he had become an integral part of the team. Officers and community members alike are expressing their condolences for the loss of this beloved K-9 officer.