Restaurants, farmers' markets shut down, here's how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting farmers

Acres and acres of fruits and veggies are sprouting up at Rodgers Greens and Roots in Douglasville.

"We grow about nine acres of certified organic vegetables, herbs and roots," said owner Ashley Rodgers.

Rodgers sells her produce to local restaurants and farmers' markets. But now most restaurants are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That will have a major impact on local farmers.

"It's scary to think about when that field of broccoli and kale is ready to harvest in May and 40 percent of it goes to restaurants and they aren't able to buy it, then where is that 40 percent going?" said Rodgers.

Rodgers transitioned to taking online orders. She says she's working twice as hard to make the same amount of money. But for now, she says, that's okay.

"As long as someone is receiving the food I'm growing, that's why I'm here," said Rodgers.

So now she spends a lot of time in the fields and a lot of time washing and packing the crops, getting them ready for customers to pick up at the farm or at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturdays when it opens back up this weekend. She says it's encouraging to see so many customers eager to get their hands on the fresh produce.

"They say 'We can't get X-Y-Z at the grocery store but we know you have it and it's better for us because it's organic and local and it was harvested yesterday'," said Rodgers.

Rodgers says financially she'll be okay for a little while, but if restaurants aren't open by early summer, she doesn't know what she'll do. Right now she's just trying to stay optimistic.

"If it's not a restaurant buying it in May or June, then it's... whomever. As long as someone is receiving the food I'm growing, that's why I'm here," said Rodgers.