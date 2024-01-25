Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:20 AM EST until THU 11:16 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:32 AM EST until FRI 8:16 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
North Druid Hills apartment complex fire displaces residents of 4 units

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:49AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to a fire around 9 a.m. Thursday at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments near North Druid Hills and Briarcliffe roads.

According to the fire department, moderate smoke was coming from the 3rd floor of one building when they arrived. They evacuated the entire structure, including some people who were unaware there was a fire.

It is believed the fire started in a bottom unit.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was checked out at the scene as a precautionary measure.

Six units were affected by the fire, but only 4 of those units were occupied.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.