North Druid Hills apartment complex fire displaces residents of 4 units

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to a fire around 9 a.m. Thursday at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments near North Druid Hills and Briarcliffe roads.

According to the fire department, moderate smoke was coming from the 3rd floor of one building when they arrived. They evacuated the entire structure, including some people who were unaware there was a fire.

It is believed the fire started in a bottom unit.

No serious injuries were reported, but one person was checked out at the scene as a precautionary measure.

Six units were affected by the fire, but only 4 of those units were occupied.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.