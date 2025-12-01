1 injured in Troy Street apartment fire in NW Atlanta, residents displaced

article

The Brief Fire crews battle apartment fire on Troy Street in northwest Atlanta. Smoke seen coming from roof; residents evacuated as precaution. Officials expected to provide update; no injuries reported yet.



Firefighters in northwest Atlanta responded early Monday to a fire at an apartment complex on Troy Street, just off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof as crews worked to contain the flames.

What we know:

When fire crews arrived, they found a male stranded on a 2nd floor balcony. They were able to rescue him from the balcony, but he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was stable when transported, but his condition is unknown.

Residents were evacuated while the fire department extinguished the fire. Three people have been displaced, according to the fire department.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area while they work the fire.

What we don't know:

A possible cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.