Residents concerned after body of man found in car in DeKalb County neighborhood

Residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood said they want answers after a man was found dead inside his car.

Police confirm the man was found Sunday afternoon but have not released many details surrounding the case.

"That could be my child laying there, and we can’t get answers as to what’s going on," one neighbor said.

Police tape was still evident Tuesday after a startling discovery for residents living in one neighborhood.

DeKalb County police said a man was found dead inside his car on Ashley Lane In the Stone Mountain area on Sunday afternoon.

"I heard someone screaming and I heard dogs barking," one neighbor described. "My neighbor said she heard a gunshot and a bang, but she didn’t think anything of it because she got up and looked out the window. She says she saw a male walking from the area, but he didn’t have a sense of urgency or anything."

Neighbors didn’t want to be identified, but shared a picture of the car in a wooded area. Many said the man was found with gunshot wounds by two teen girls simply out walking their dog.

One man said the dead man was his 17-year-old brother.

"We’ve been calling for that area to be shut down or closed. It’s a dumping site. It’s always been a dumping site since I’ve been here for three years," a neighbor said.

Neighbors believe the area is a breeding ground for trouble on top of it being an eyesore. Many claim it started when the neighborhood clubhouse shut down and left the area empty.

A body was found in a vehicle in DeKalb County on July 17, 2022. (FOX 5 viewer)

"We have to do better as a community. That was someone’s child found there. It could have been any of our kids found there," a neighbor said.

Police have not released the name of the man killed and say they are still working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.