Investigators are trying to determine the cause and manner of death of a man found dead inside a vehicle in a quiet DeKalb County neighborhood.

Officers made the discovery just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ashley Lane. DeKalb County police said the manner of death was not apparent when the body was found.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy report.

The name of the man has not been released.