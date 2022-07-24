Residents call for more solutions to crime following Northside Drive shooting that left 8 injured

Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a gas station on Northside Drive that sent eight people to the hospital with injuries early Sunday morning.

Two people are in critical condition, while six others are expected to be ok, after a shooting just before 1 a.m. outside the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Night Club.

"An unknown individual drove up in a vehicle and starting shooting at them," APD’s Zone 2 Commander Major Ailen Mitchell said.

Atlanta Police said six of the victims, ages 16 to 21, were women and two others, ages 18 to 21, were men.

Investigators are unclear on why the gunman fired those shots at nearly a dozen people who were in the parking lot talking at the time.

Now, shattered glass windows and concern from residents are what’s left of the scene.

"I want my neighborhood to be really safe. It’s really frustrating honestly. We have so many shootings happening like all over the area," resident Marium Raza told Fox 5.

"They need to do something to get the guns off the street, the community, the mayor, you know work together…the community at that…everybody has a gun in their hands now," said Jessica Stoddard.

While the shooter got away, Atlanta Police said investigators are using surveillance video to try and identify the person and their car.

City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites told FOX 5 that city leaders are trying to address shootings like this with legislation they recently passed to crack down on businesses where violence continues to be a problem.

"All of us have families, all of us have loved ones and I don’t believe anyone should be subjected to this type of activity," Waites said.

"This is not the type of city that any of us want to live in."

Waites said the council’s next push is to require gas stations to have surveillance video.

"I can tell you the Nuisance Law did in-fact pass the public safety committee, which I am extremely proud to have supported, and the gas station piece will require state approval in January," Waites explained.

Atlanta police have not released a description of the suspect, and they don’t have any additional details on this, but they are actively investigating the shooting.

If you have any information that can help, call Atlanta Police.