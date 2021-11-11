Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Resident fatally shoots suspect in California home invasion

By AP Author
Published 
California
Associated Press

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A man found fatally shot at a Southern California residence was one of six people carrying out a home invasion robbery when a resident opened fire, police said.

Officers called to the home in Oceanside shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday rendered aid to the 31-year-old man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Other officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and detained other suspects, including a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the resident’s gunfire struck the man who died but it was not yet known whether the wounded man was also shot by the resident or by one of the other suspects who was armed with a gun.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 