Trapped worker rescued from rock quarry in Dallas, flown to hospital

A rescue operation took place early Tuesday afternoon at rock quarry near Buchanan Highway and Billy Bullock Road in Dallas, which is located in Paulding County.

Firefighters from Paulding and Cobb counties responded to the quarry after receiving a report that someone was trapped.

Rescue workers spent a significant amount of time extracting the worker from a hole.

After being removed from the hole, the worker was loaded into an ambulance and then loaded into a helicopter to be flown to a nearby hospital.

According to a spokesperson for Paulding County Fire Department, the employee was trying to remove something that was stuck in a hopper when material fell on top of him and trapped the lower half of his body.

Rescue workers were trying to free the worker when there was a secondary collapse and the rescue crews could no longer see the man.

They worked quickly to remove the sand with a vacuum and were able to reestablish contact. At that point, the worker was buried up to his neck.

Eventually, the rescue crews were able to extract the man.

"He wanted to get out of there," according to firefighter Parker Lee. "At one point I told him, ‘You’re going to see your family for Christmas.’"

The worker, who has not been identified, was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

