Rescue crews respond to possible Lake Lanier drowning

Rescue crews are on the scene of a possible drowning at Lake Lanier.

According to the Hall County Fire Services, received a call around 3:58 pm about a 28-year-old male who possibly jumped into the water but did not come back up to the surface.

Officials are searching near the Harbor’s Landing area at Lake Lanier.

The Department of Natural Resources, along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and Army Corp of Engineers are assisting in search efforts.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.