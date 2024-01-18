Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay found 'unresponsive' inside home in December

article

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive in his home in Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, last month according to a report finally released to FOX 59.

On Dec. 8, emergency responders found the Colts owner at approximately 4:30 a.m. struggling to breathe.

According to a report obtained by FOX 59, Carmel police were called to "assist fire with a male that was unresponsive, breathing, but turning blue."

The report added that Irsay had fallen in his bathroom but was moved to a nearby bed.

"Irsay was unconscious with abnormal breathing (agonal breathing), a weak pulse, and he was cold to the touch," the responding officer wrote in the report.

An officer attempted to wake Irsay using a sternum rub, a form of pain stimulus, but he remained unresponsive.

Another officer gave Irsay naloxone (Narcan) – commonly used to prevent opiate overdoses.

"At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival," an officer wrote in the report.

Following the incident, Irsay was seen at the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Dec. 16.

The Colts said he was "being treated for a severe respiratory illness."

The team added that Irsay was "receiving excellent care" and was looking forward to "returning to the stage as soon as possible."

The Carmel Police report indicated that Irsay had been prescribed several medications but the specific ones were redacted in documents provided to FOX 59.

Irsay has previously been vocal about his struggles with addiction admitting to an addiction to painkillers in 2002, according to FOX 59.

In an interview with HBO's "Real Sports," Irsay said he had been to rehab at least 15 times.

"I was trying to detox myself, and I mixed multiple drugs that I didn’t know anything about. So all of a sudden, I start slurring my words. And then code blue, I stop breathing," Irsay said. "And they revive me and the doctor goes, ‘Jim, you’re one lucky man because I had virtually signed the death certificate.’"