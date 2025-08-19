Repairs continuing through mid-October after road collapse in DeKalb County

article

Part of Stonegate Industrial Boulevard will remain closed for months as crews work on a collapsed part of the roadway.

Last week, the DeKalb County Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division announced a collapse had happened at 4589 Stonegate Industrial Blvd., which is near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Hairston Road.

What we know:

The road will be closed to through traffic between Brer Rabbit Road and Kelton Drive while crews work on the emergency repairs.

The repairs are expected to take until Oct. 15.

While work is ongoing, officials say detour and road closure signs will be placed to let motorists know of the construction project.