Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at social media, Section 230 with new bill

North Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced a new bill in the US House that she said would allow the American people, "rather than big tech companies" be in charge of what is said.

HR7613 also known as the 21st Century FREE Speech Act was introduced by Rep. Greene on Thursday. She partnered with Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty in sponsoring the bill.

The bill would abolish Section 230, which protects tech companies from liability from what is posted by their users on the company's platforms.

"Whatever happens with Twitter, we have got to protect Americans from the consequences of a very dangerous threat that's called corporate communism. No one is safe. They banned President Trump. They banned me. My own personal Twitter account. And I think we can all agree that they have had too much power and we need new rules and a new approach," Greene said.

The announcement comes days after Elon Musk won a bid to take Twitter private.

The congresswoman’s personal Twitter account was suspended in January for violating the platform’s policy on spreading COVID-19 misinformation.