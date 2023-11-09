Man arrested for threats phoned into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office

article

A man has been arrested for a threat phoned into a Georgia congresswoman’s office.

Sean Patrick Cirillo faces federal charges of using communications devices to make a threat, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials tell FOX 5 Cirillo placed a threatening phone call to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional office.

Federal prosecutors could not say if the threat was called into the hard-right Republican lawmaker’s Rome office or her office in Washington, D.C.

Cirillo is expected to make his first appearance in federal court on Monday, December 13.

The announcement of the arrest came on the same day Rep. Green took to the House floor to move to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, an appointee by President Joe Biden. Green claims the secretary violated his oath of office by failing to act in keeping out the recent record number of migrants crossing the Southern border illegally.

Earlier in the week, Greene's Republican House colleague, Rep. Rich McCormick, had to close his Cumming office after receiving threats. The details of those threats have not been disclosed.

Rep. McCormick’s staff was ordered to work from home until the threat passed.

The Republican congressman took those steps on the same day he called for the censure of Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.