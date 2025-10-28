Rep. Marcus Wiedower stepping down from office.

article

The Brief Wiedower announced he is stepping down from office. He said he was leaving due to a business opportunity. The resignation is effective immediately.



What we know:

The Republican representative, who serves parts of Oconee and Athens-Clarke counties, announced Tuesday that he is resigning due to a rapidly expanding business opportunity with Hillpointe, where he serves as vice president of external affairs.

Wiedower said the new opportunity will require him to travel more, even during the General Assembly. "It would not be right for his district to go without a full voice and vote during critical days of the legislative session, and stepping away now is the best way to ensure his constituents remain fully represented," the announcement read.

According to the release, Hillpointe now operates in 13 states compared to just Georgia when he joined the legislature in 2019.

Dig deeper:

During his tenure in the legislature, Wiedower served on multiple committees, including Higher Education, Motor Vehicles, Natural Resources & Environment, Technology and Infrastructure Innovation, Transportation, and Ways & Means. He also led the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government.

What's next:

The resignation is effective immediately. Gov. Kemp will appoint a replacement to finish serving Wiedower's term, which will expire in 2027.