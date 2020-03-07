Remains found believed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, authorities say

Officials have released a heartbreaking update in the search for a missing little girl from Tennessee.

"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for Evelyn Boswell," the TBI wrote on social. "This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old."

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, a tip led them to a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother.

Evelyn's mother and grandmother were arrested last month in connection to her disappearance.

An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for Evelyn. However, authorities said the 15-month-old hadn't been seen since at least December.

Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell gave conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter, which hampered efforts to find the child.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, with False Reporting. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations)

Boswell told WJHL-TV that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground. Authorities later searched the area and didn’t find the girl, the sheriff’s office told the station.

The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance. Before she was returned to Tennessee, Boswell told the judge she wanted to return home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.

Officials say their investigation has been complicated because the toddler's family members have been giving conflicting statements.

No additional charges have been announced following last night's discovery.

Investigators say an autopsy is pending and the investigation will remain ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.