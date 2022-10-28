Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County.
Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot.
At the scene, they found the victim, described as a woman in her late 30s, with a gunshot wound.
The woman told police she was traveling on Redan when she heard multiple gunshots. Moments later, she felt a pain at her side.
Medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover.
Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting.