Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County.

Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, they found the victim, described as a woman in her late 30s, with a gunshot wound.

The woman told police she was traveling on Redan when she heard multiple gunshots. Moments later, she felt a pain at her side.

Medics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. She is expected to recover.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects in the shooting.