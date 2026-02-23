Former WNBA champion dead after I-285 weekend crash

article

The Brief • A 43-year-old College Park woman was killed in a crash on I-285 northbound near Cobb Parkway.

• Police say her Ford Mustang Mach-E struck the concrete median wall after she failed to maintain her lane.

• The fatal collision remains under investigation.

Cobb County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a former WNBA champion that happened Saturday evening on Interstate 285.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, the collision occurred around 5:13 p.m. Feb. 21 on I-285 northbound, south of Cobb Parkway.

Investigators say a blue 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, driven by Kara Brown Braxton Jackson, 43, of College Park, was traveling north in the left lane when she failed to maintain her lane and struck the concrete median wall. Police say the vehicle continued traveling north along the wall before coming to rest on the left shoulder near Cobb Parkway.

Jackson was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say her next of kin has been notified.

Dig deeper:

Braxton reportedly played 10 seasons for Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercuty and New York Liberty, according to People.com. Braxton was named the SEC freshman of the year in 2002 while playing for the University of Georgia and was lates named an all-star in 2007.

The WNBA and Braxton's former team, the New York Liberty, posted to X, saying they are mourning her loss.

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton.



A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time. pic.twitter.com/0I71xWCWfW — WNBA (@WNBA) February 23, 2026

Braxton has two sons – Jelani Thurman and Jream Jackson. She is also survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and her twin sister, Kim.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. The case number is 26011456.