1 dead, 2 injured in targeted Highway 78 shooting in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A car with a bullet hole sits outside Emory Decatur Hospital surrounded by police tape on Feb. 23, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief One fatality and two serious injuries resulted from a targeted shooting Monday morning on Highway 78. The victims self-transported to Emory Decatur Hospital in a vehicle marked by a visible bullet hole. No suspects are in custody and police have not yet identified a motive or the victims' identities.



One person is dead, and two others are injured in what police call a targeted attack.

What we know:

The incident happened Monday morning along Highway 78 near Orion Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were first alerted when the victims arrived at Emory Decatur Hospital.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a car parked in front, cordoned off with police tape, with a visible bullet hole in the back.

One person died of their injuries; the other two are listed in serious but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or a description of any suspects.

It remains unclear exactly what led to the gunfire.

Investigators have not commented on a potential motive.