Crash along Redan Road in DeKalb County; multiple injuries reported

Several people were hurt Monday evening in a crash at Redan Road and Mill Lake Circle near Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Police.

What we know:

Officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to the intersection just before 8 p.m. Multiple vehicles were involved, and authorities confirmed there were several patients, though the number and severity of injuries have not been released.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were involved in the incident and are investigating what led to it.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Redan Road and Mill Lake Circle in Stone Mountain on Nov. 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

Traffic was blocked in the area for several hours Monday night as first responders worked to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many vehicles were involved, the cause of the crash, or whether any troopers were injured.

The names and conditions of those hurt have not been released, and investigators have not confirmed how long the roadway will remain closed.