Red Pepper Taqueria in Buckhead is now closed.

The restaurant shared a message on Instagram stating that Red Pepper's sister restaurant, Kabob Land, is taking over the space. According to the post, Red Pepper occupied the space since 2013.

Other Red Pepper locations can still be found on Briarcliff Road, in Brookhaven Town Center, and Dunwoody.