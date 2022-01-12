Red-hot Atlanta studio helps guests create 'glass-terpieces'

There’s no better time to pick a new hobby than the beginning of a new year — and if you’re looking for something to add a little warmth to these cold January days, there’s a place in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward where the creativity burns red-hot.

This morning, we made a return visit to Janke Glass Studio, a place we first featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2017. The glassblowing studio (similar to what you may have seen on the Netflix hit "Blown Away") was created by Matt and Kim Janke back in 1996, after Matt moved to metro Atlanta and realized there wasn’t really a place in which he could make and sell his incredible glass creations. As Janke told Good Day in 2017, it’s the mix of science and art that draws him to glassblowing: "It takes a lot of engineering, and it takes a lot of physical ability to manipulate the glass, so I think that kind of differentiates it from a lot of different art forms."

Today, Janke uses his studio as both a place to create and a place to teach. Janke and his team often offer private one-on-one instruction, two-person dates, and workshops for small parties (up to six people) and studio rental. The artist says his goal is to make glassblowing accessible to everyone and to eliminate the search for a studio which he went through upon moving to Atlanta: "I can help them and give them an opportunity to make it a little easier for them to make glass, and not have to do what I had to go through to be able to do my artwork."

Janke Glass Studio is located at 659 Auburn Avenue Northeast; for more information and contact information, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning in the "hot seat," attempting to create our own glass-terpiece!

