Red Cross makes a plea for blood donations as winter storms take toll on supply

The Red Cross said it needs a major boost in blood donations as a series of winter storms have both depleted the current supply and hinder planned blood drives.

About 30 states have had to cancel their upcoming blood drives due to the unprecedented winter storms. That accounts for about 15,000 blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross said.

The relief organization is putting out a call for all healthy individuals, including type O blood, to roll up a sleeve and donation.

The Red Cross also said they test for COVID-19 antibodies in the blood which could help both the donor and possibly help someone be able to fight the virus, by making them eligible to donate plasma to those fighting the coronavirus.

Learn more about that and how to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

